Maxi Hughes enjoying ‘I told you so’ moment ahead of Paul Hyland British title fight

Maxi Hughes [22(4)-5(2)-2] has revealed how the last six months has made him realise his full potential in the boxing ring ahead of his vacant British lightweight title showdown with Paul Hyland Jnr [20(7)-2(2)] on Friday’s MTK Fight Night.

Hughes and Hyland Jnr collide at the University of Bolton Stadium this week, live on IFL TV.

Since August 2020, Hughes has picked up incredible wins over Jono Carroll and Viktor Kotochigov, and he’s relishing his new lease of life ahead of his plans to secure the British title.

Hughes said: “I’m very excited to be fighting for the Lonsdale belt. It’s such a beautiful and prestigious title and I’m looking forward to adding it to my collection.

“When I got the phone call from Lee Eaton about stepping in for this fight I accepted immediately, there was absolutely no hesitation. It’s been very refreshing over the last 6 months, almost like an “I told you so” moment I’ve had with myself.

“I’ve always known what I’m capable of and it was just a matter of delivering it and getting the result. It will be the same on Friday when I win the British title.”

Hughes who also broke Irish hearts when he defeated James Fryers, Hyland’s former MHD stablemate, is now trained by Sean O’Hagan, who has Belfast roots.

He claims he is well aware of ‘Hylo’ and what he brings to the table and what to expect on the top of Friday bill.

‘Maxiumus’ also revealed he expects the best of the former Lonsdale challenger to turn up.

“I feel I know enough about Hyland Jnr. I’m expecting the very best version of him come fight night. I anticipate he’ll bring the fight to me but I believe I’ll have an answer for everything.”

Padraig McCrory also appears in a very interesting fight with Germaine Brown while Sean Duffy squares off with Paul Holt.