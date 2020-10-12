Matthew Tinker will look to continue knockout start in America this weekend

Limerick light heavyweight Matthew Tinker [3(3)-0] will look to resume his rapid start to pro life this weekend.

The former National Elite finalist has turned pro on in New York and will fight for a fourth time on Saturday evening.

Tinker has scored two first-round knockout wins late last year and was due to fight on the big Mick Conlan St Patrick’s Day card before the COVID crisis intervened.

He did manage to get out in mid August and again scored a first round knockout this time over Stephen Stengel.

The former St Francis amateur is back in action again this weekend against Jesus Javier Cintron [1(0)-14(5)-2] .

It’s a return to Windham and a show promoted by Nick DiSalvo’s Boston Boxing Promotion.

Tinker will be expected to defeat Cintron and could even maintain his 100 percent knockout ratio.

The 30-year-old Puerto Rican has been stopped five times in 14 defeats, but should have enough about him to take the former Joe Ward amateur rival into the second round.