Matthew Tinker takes on American opposition this weekend

Matthew Tinker [5(4)-0] will fight for the first time in 2021 this weekend.

The former St Francis fighter notched up three wins in four months in the second half of last year and looks to start another busy period of action this Saturday night.

The 29-year-old light heavyweight, who has been mentioned by team Tony Browne as a potential foe, takes on American Stephen Langlais [1(1)-0] in Windham on a Boxing Boston Promotions card.

Considering the Scarborough-born former National Elite finalist fought former UFC operator Leandro Sliva last time out this clash doesn’t seem to represent too much of a step up.

Langlais is a bit of an unknown entity, ‘Clubber’ has one fight and one win to this name and turned over as late as 34-years-of-age.

However, he does cross over from MMA and has in ring experience.

His debut win came against the active Jesus Javier Cintron a fighter Tinker stopped in October of last year.