Headline News News Pro News 

Matthew Tinker picks up Boston Boxing Fighter of the Year award

Jonny Stapleton

A positive year for Matthew Tinker [5(4)-0] was made that bit better this week.

The former St Francis amateur received a nice present the day after Christmas, as he was confirmed Boxing Boston Promotion’s Fighter of the Year on St Stephen’s Day.

It’s another bonus for the former National Elite Championship final in what was a turbulent year for most boxing.

Tinker, who has been linked to former amateur foe Joe Ward and is on the radar of Tony Browne Irish-boxing.com believe, managed to fight three times in 2020.

An August stoppage win over Stephen Sengel was followed by a KO victory over Jesus Javier Cintron two months later.

The 29-year-old then registered a step up win on Thanks Giving Eve, going the distance for the first time in his career against former UFC fighter Leandro Silva.

The wins certainly impressed those in Boston Boxing, as they gave the Scarborough born light heavy their Fighter of the Year Award.

No doubt Boston Boxing will be hoping to get the fighter with star potential out as soon as possible in 2021. Covid cancelled a proposed slot on Michael Conlan’s annual trip to the Theater at Madison Square Garden in March – and he could be in Top Ranks thinking for this St Patrick’s Day.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxi[email protected]