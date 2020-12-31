Matthew Tinker picks up Boston Boxing Fighter of the Year award

A positive year for Matthew Tinker [5(4)-0] was made that bit better this week.

The former St Francis amateur received a nice present the day after Christmas, as he was confirmed Boxing Boston Promotion’s Fighter of the Year on St Stephen’s Day.

It’s another bonus for the former National Elite Championship final in what was a turbulent year for most boxing.

Tinker, who has been linked to former amateur foe Joe Ward and is on the radar of Tony Browne Irish-boxing.com believe, managed to fight three times in 2020.

An August stoppage win over Stephen Sengel was followed by a KO victory over Jesus Javier Cintron two months later.

The 29-year-old then registered a step up win on Thanks Giving Eve, going the distance for the first time in his career against former UFC fighter Leandro Silva.

The wins certainly impressed those in Boston Boxing, as they gave the Scarborough born light heavy their Fighter of the Year Award.

It was a unique year for Boston Boxing Promotions, but Matthew Tinker 3-0, 2 KO season on our shows has earned him the award for 2020 Boston Boxing Promotions Fighter of the Year. @Irishboxingcom @IrishBoxinNews @StephenTobey1 @MatthewTinker91 @LukeTinker73 @BoxrecGrey pic.twitter.com/MuzloPeIY6 — BostonBoxing (@BostonProBoxing) December 26, 2020

No doubt Boston Boxing will be hoping to get the fighter with star potential out as soon as possible in 2021. Covid cancelled a proposed slot on Michael Conlan’s annual trip to the Theater at Madison Square Garden in March – and he could be in Top Ranks thinking for this St Patrick’s Day.