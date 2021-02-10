Headline News News Pro News 

‘Massive step up’ – Tiernan Bradley’s next opponent confirmed

Jonny Stapleton

Tiernan Bradley [2(1)-0] will take what his team believes is a ‘massive step up’ in just his third fight.

The Omagh native fights on the same February 20 card as Tony Browne and John Cooney in Spain – and faces a tough early test.

The brother of Callum Bradley will face Spanish-based Nicuagrian Eduardo Valverde [2(1)-3(1)-1] over six rounds in Alicante.

At first glance, Valverde doesn’t stand out as a threatening journeyman and in truth, a fighter of the talent Bradley is said to have should handle him.

However, the 25-year-old has upset previous and has been brought in by Team Bradley to bring their fighter on.

The away fighter has upset previous beating Romanian-born Spanish-based prospect Costin Ion and drawing away from home to Brit Darren Reay.

It is certainly an upgrade for a fighter with just two fights and an opponent that provides a platform of progression.

Conor Slater, Bradley’s advisor believes it’s a ‘massive step up’, one that shows the faith they have in the 23-year-old welterweight prospect.

“Tiernan Bradley will take on Eduardo Valverde over 6 rounds as he looks to go 3-0 as a pro on February 20th in Spain,” Slater said on Social media.

“Valverde caused an upset as he drew with undefeated prospect Darren Reay in Newcastle on a Matchroom show and also pushed Donte Dixon close in Sheffield. While on the road he defeated Costin Ion (6-1) before losing on split decision to Alin Florin Ciorceri (11-2). Great fight for Tiernan and one that if he can win will push him right up the rankings.”

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade.