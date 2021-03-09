Massive Canelo compliment for soon to be title challenger Caoimhin Agyarko

Rising middleweight prospect Caoimhin Agyarko has received yet another Canelo complement.

The Belfast fighter has will spar super-middleweight talent Billy Joe Saunders ahead of his massive clash with possibly the biggest name in the sport at present, Saul ‘Canelo Alvarez.

The 23-year-old will act as a key sparing partner for the Brit ahead of the May 8 showdown.

It’s a massive compliment to Agyarko as it suggests he is viewed as similar in approach to possibly the pound for pound best on the planet.

Interestingly enough it’s not the first time Agyarko was deemed a Canelo clone, Saunders looked to spar ‘Black Thunder’ when it appeared he was on course to fight the Mexican superstar last year.

Not to mention the Holy Trinity graduate was brought in to spar Callum Smith ahead of his clash with the flamed-haired Mexican late last year.

While it’s good sparring for Saunders it’s also an opportunity for Agyarko to fine-tune ahead of his biggest fight to date.

The 160lbs entertainer revealed he will fight for his first title when he next appears in the ring.

Speaking to Boxing Social he predicted his next fight will be fore the Southern Area strap.