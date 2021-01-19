Mark Dunlop signs former International Rugby star turned National heavyweight Champion boxer

Belfast fight manager and Mark Dunlop has signed what could prove an extremely exciting addition to the heavyweight division.

The MHD boss, who looks after recent world title challenger James Tennyson, European cruiserweight champion Tommy McCarthy, soon to be EU title challenger Eric Donovan and British title challenger Paul Hyland Jr, has added former Scottish International Rugby player Nick Campbell to his roster.

Considering the former Glasgow Warriors sporting history the move will raise eyebrows and peak interest.

However, it has to be noted it’s not a gimmick move by the manager with a close working relationship to Eddie Hearn.

The Glasgow born, Jersey resident has boxing previous. Indeed, he is the current National Elite Scottish super heavyweight champion.

Campbell, 31 who represented Scotland on five occasions signs out with an impressive record of 11-4 (7KO’s) three being split decision losses in England against current GB podium boxers Delicious Orie and Courtney Bennett.



The Glaswegian will base himself out of Belfast and is set to train out of a yet to be confirmed Belfast gym.

The latest heavyweight addition has set himself a dream of becoming

the first ever British or Commonwealth heavyweight champion from Scotland, before focusing on a opportunity to challenge for the World heavyweight title.



Standing tall at 6’7′ Campbell is no stranger to these shores having first visited Belfast in 2011 when he made his professional rugby debut for Glasgow Warriors at Ravenhill against Ulster in a very close match before heading down south for the Warriors momentous victory over Leinster ending their twenty seven match winning streak at the RDS in Dublin.



Following an incredible four years at Glasgow Warriors which took him back to Ireland, France, Italy, Wales & England on numerous occasions Campbell signed for Jersey Reds having four great years with the Channel Island club before falling in love with boxing.



“The highlights of my career’s so far have been representing Scotland in the under twenty Rugby World Cup in Japan 2009, winning the Scottish Super Heavyweight title and representing Scotland, I have to give a special mention of scoring the first try and my first try for Glasgow at the RDS that day,” said Campbell.

“Signing with Mark has always been part of my plan, we go back a long way, I’ve seen first hand how he is with the fighters he represents, he has a great working relationships with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing & MTK, to join a team that includes great fighters like James Tennyson, Tommy McCarthy, Paul

Hyland Jnr, Eric Donovan and Conor Quinn is incredible,” Campbell continued.



Dunlop added: “I’ve been a fan and friend of Nick for a long time and delighted he has chosen me to guide him on this part of his journey, he has been a top level athlete for most of his life and his short but impressive amateur boxing career has been to a very high standard, with a

dynamite punch, granite chin, stamina in abundance and a huge fan base he has the attributes to take him to the top. I’m excited.”