Madison Square Garden return for far from finished Tyrone McKenna

Jamie Conlan assures Wednesday night doesn’t constitute anything like the end of Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-2(0)-1].

In the wake of ‘The Mighty Celt’s’ close Golden Contract final points reverse to old rival Ohara Davies, Conlan is promising ‘big opportunities’.

The Vice President of MTK Global felt McKenna did enough to beat the Essex’s fighter and admits his fellow Belfast man is quite down about the result.

However, while speaking to David Kelly in the Belfast Telegraph he did give hope.

Not only does Conlan is sure there are big fights out there for the 30-year-old, but he claims the first can come at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day pandemic permitting.

“I was very pleased with how Tyrone boxed against Davies and thought he won it. I’m sure he can improve on the performance, but the main thing is that he boxed the way we wanted him to and he can look forward to some big opportunities,” said manager Conlan.

“Of course, at the moment he is feeling very down because it was a big chance for him but Tyrone is a very marketable guy and I’ve no doubt that the Americans would love him.

“If all goes to plan we would hope that Michael will be fighting for a wold title in the Garden and I think it would be the perfect time to bring Tyrone to the States.

“He has the charisma to go down well in the States.”

America isn’t the only avenue available to the entertainer, Conlan also has a domestic wish list for a fighter who has entertained in derby bouts over the years.

“Domestically there are some big fights to be made as well. So far he has only lost to Jack Catterall who is mandatory for a shot at the WBO World title and now Davies in a fight that many thought he won.

“So this is far from the end for Tyrone. He will learn from this fight and he can go on and there are possible fights with the likes of Lewis Ritson or Robbie Davies which would be of great interest in the UK.”