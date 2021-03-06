Headline News News Pro News 

‘Mac Man’ Dlugosz doubles win tally with victory in Poland

Jonny Stapleton

Karol Długosz registered a second pro win in Poland last night.

The former Ulster heavyweight champion predicted a second-round knockout pre fight but didn’t quite get to slay his opponent in the picturesque Gniew Castle.

‘The Krusher’ still made it back-to-back pro wins since turning over as recently as November.

The Queensbury Poland puncher outpointed Krzysztof Stawiarski over four rounds on a card broadcast on Polish television.

The result means the latest ‘Mac Man’ improves to 2-0 while Stawiarski drops to 2(2)-4(2).

Irish-boxing.com understands Dlugosz will return on another big Queensland Poland show on April 5 meaning he will be three fights into his pro career six months after his debut.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]