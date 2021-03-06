‘Mac Man’ Dlugosz doubles win tally with victory in Poland

Karol Długosz registered a second pro win in Poland last night.

The former Ulster heavyweight champion predicted a second-round knockout pre fight but didn’t quite get to slay his opponent in the picturesque Gniew Castle.

‘The Krusher’ still made it back-to-back pro wins since turning over as recently as November.

The Queensbury Poland puncher outpointed Krzysztof Stawiarski over four rounds on a card broadcast on Polish television.

The result means the latest ‘Mac Man’ improves to 2-0 while Stawiarski drops to 2(2)-4(2).

Irish-boxing.com understands Dlugosz will return on another big Queensland Poland show on April 5 meaning he will be three fights into his pro career six months after his debut.