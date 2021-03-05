Mac Attack – Karol Dlugosz predicts stoppage win on Battle of Wrath card

Karol Dlugosz [1-0] is predicting a second-round stoppage in just his second pro fight.

The recent Ulster Heavyweight champion is promising to slay his opponent in the picturesque Gniew Castle in Poland tonight.

The latest ‘Mac Man’ wasn’t happy with his debut in the same venue late last year and is determined to impress on the Battle of Wrath show.

Dlugosz faces a better opponent in Krzysztof Stawiarski [2(2)-3(2)] this time around but believes he will get the job done inside the distance this time around.

“I was happy with everything I experienced at the Castle when making my debut but not with my poor performance,” he rather honestly told Irish-boxing.com.

“This fight we expect my opponent to start fast and strong. I will use my solid performance to outwork him in every stage of the fight. I predict my opponent will be tired and ready to go home in the second round. I will go up the gears and put on a clinical performance.”

The power-punching Polish-born fighter, who has been living in Ireland for 12 years, gets his confidence from the work he has done in Belfast’s Immaculate Gym.

“I feel like I’m fully armed at the moment because coaches from Immaculata did huge amount of work with me. I’m absolutely flying and ready to show what I can really do.

“I’m excited and happy because I never felt fitter and better. My heart and head are in a great place because the coaches from the Mac Gym did great work in a short time with me.”

The former Ulster Champion has linked up with Frank Warren as well as top Polish fight boss Mariusz Krawczyński, having signed with Queensbury Poland.

Dlugosz has previously spoken positively about the new venture and advertised it as an unstoppable steam train.

There is no doubt he is happy to have a ticket and believes said steam train will bring him to great destinations.

“I’m so happy I can do what I love during the pandemic,” he adds.

“It shows just how serious and powerful this project is, even during a global pandemic it’s full steam ahead and nothing is stopping Queensberry and Queensberry Poland,” he adds before revealing the project has been well received in Poland.



“This is only beginning and general public feedback is brilliant. I think people in Ireland and the UK have started to see that all the people involved in this are true boxing men, they are looking to build boxing back in easter European countries, with their knowledge, determination, experience.

“They are on the right path to make something big. I’m here since the very beginning, I think was meant to be. After many many years of hard work, sometimes it all felt hopeless but I didn’t give up, I was waking up and kept going. This is my reward at the highest possible level I could ever dream of.”