‘Ludicrous’ – McGuigan denies stealing from Frampton – claims he wanted ‘best money’ and ‘best opportunities’ for the fighter

Barry McGuigan denied stealing money from Carl Frampton in court today.

The former world champion labelled claims he siphoned earnings and money from the former two weight world champion, when he worked as his manager, as ‘ludicrous’.

Speaking on day 11 of court proceedings at the High Court in Belfast, McGuigan, who is being sued by ‘The Jackal’ for withheld earnings of up to £6million, replied “no, never,” when asked by his counsel if he had stolen money from the active boxer.

He was then asked if he had ever “siphoned” money into his own account.

“That’s ludicrous, no,” replied Mr McGuigan before claiming his priority was to earn Frampton boxing success and money.

“Two prime objectives – get him to the top, get him to a world title fight and get him as much money as I can.”

The Clones Cyclone also stressed that during an eight year relationship, Frampton was ‘best mates’ with his sons Blaine, Jake and trainer Shane.

“They knew I wanted the very best for Carl; the best money, the best opportunities.”

During proceedings the Cyclone Promotions front man also indicated he wasn’t at the finance wheel.

McGuigan said he concentrated on boxing rather than money matters.

“I didn’t do the finances, I just looked after the fighters,” he said.

When discussing the build up to the split which came just weeks after the cancellation of the Andres Gutierrez in July 2017. The Mexican had slipped and got injured in the shower post a weigh in that saw Frampton fail to make weight.

Speaking on that McGuigan said: “He just ate too much, drank too much. He just was ill-disciplined and didn’t do it properly.”

He revealed to the court the plan was for the fight to be an eliminator that would lead to another world-title shot.

“It just knocked the stuffing out of everybody, and it just dumbed down the fight in general,” Mr McGuigan said.

Under cross examination, Frampton’s counsel asked about the departure of four other former Cyclone Promotions fighters to MTK.

He revealed he successfully objected to the British Boxing Board of Control with regard to the four.

“I was exonerated and allowed to get my percentage of their purses right to the end of their contracts,” Mr McGuigan said.

The case continues.