Lou DiBella lining up March revenge mission for Joe Ward

Joe Ward [2(2)-1(1)] could put to bed any lingering issues he has with regard to his nightmare debut this March, if New York promoter Lou DiBella has his way.

Possibly Ireland’s greatest ever amateur boxer’s introduction to the pro game didn’t go as planned.

A relatively tough start against American Marco Delgado [7(5)-1] was meant to show the Moate BC graduate was a step above your average first timer.

However, a freak injury messed up the plan and the multi European and World medal winner suffered shock defeat.

Ward’s knee gave way from under him in the second round of his first paid fight at the famous Madison Square Garden Arena.

The 27-year-old has since recovered from the injury and secured two under the radar quickfire wins in Mexico pre Christmas. He is now being lined up for a revenge and even redemption, as DiBella, who co promotes the talent alongside Ken Casey, is in talks to get him with Delgado again.

Speaking to the Rocky Road Rewind Podcast experienced fight maker Dibella discussed Ward’s situation as well as a number of other topics.

With regard to Ward’s next outing he said: “I had a conversation with Delgado, the guy Joe fought on his pro debut.”

The 29-year-old Calafornian followed up his fortunate Ward victory with an earned scalp. Delgado beat previously undefeated Texain Burley Brooks as recent as December, proving he is beyond journeyman level and somewhat ironically an early step up for the gifted Ward after all that has transpired.

“It’s interesting, Delgado got the win when Joe’s knee blew out, and then he went out and beat an undefeated prospect after that to establish himself.

“I spoke to Delgado’s manager about potentially setting up a rematch with Joe for March.

“It’s not done — I have to make the fight and then place it — but if I can make the fight I’ll be able to place it.

“It would be nice to do it in March, it would be perfect timing for Joe and hopefully travel will be OK by then.”