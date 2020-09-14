‘little lost boy’ idea is ‘nonsense’ – Court hears McGuigan sacrificed chance to ‘make a fortune’

Barry McGuigan sacrificed the opportunity to make a fortune of Carl Frampton the High Court hear to today.

The second week of proceedings in Frampton’s legal action against his former manager and Cyclone Promotions began today and McGuigan’s counsel took the opportunity to cross examine the active fighter.

During today’s session the court heard arguments that former world champion McGuigan gave up the chance to make substantial profit from Frampton’s American hosted clashes – and did so for the benefit of his fellow Irish boxing legend.

It was claimed McGuigan allowed other promoters to promote the three weight world title hopefuls major American fights, which it was argued lessened any profit he could have made as a manager and promoter.

Counsel for McGuigan also claimed the former two weight world champion was no ‘little lost boy’ and put forward ‘The Jackal’ the suggestion Frampton was part of all purse negotiations.

With reference to Frampton’s two Leo Santa Cruz world title fights, counsel for McGuigan said: “They actually handed over promotion to other people, on all the big-money fights. They gave up the opportunity to make a fortune out of you, for your good. That’s what happened.”

The boxer replied that other promoters had to be used for such fights.

“There’s no way Cyclone Promotions would be able to go to America on their own and promote a fight with any sort of success,” he said.

McGugian’s Lawyers also put it to Frampton that he had an active say in how his career was being managed with reference to Frampton’s claims he operated on a trust basis with a man he claims he trusted ‘like a father’. ‘You fought your corner’, counsel prompted.

“I was told what purse I was getting and I was always happy to receive that,”disputed Frampton.

According to counsel, however, Frampton had a strong interest in purses and revenue, as well as an input.

“I’m suggesting you had deep and many discussions about how much you were going to get, and you fully understood the way the fight game worked as well,” he said.

“This idea you were a little lost boy is a nonsense, Mr Frampton.”

Frampton is suing for alleged loss of earning up to the value of £6m.

A counter lawsuit has been filed at the High Court in London against Mr Frampton for alleged breach of contact when he split from the company in 2017.

The two men, both legends in the sport, deny the respective allegations against them.