Little blunder ? Kennedy opponent Babic already lined up to fight Brit in seven weeks time

Alen Babic [4(4)-0] has already agreed in principle to fight Tom Little on the undercard of Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin in seven weeks time.

The Croat is just hours away from a fight with Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1], but already seems to be looking ahead.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has revealed that the Little fight is all but a done deal for November 21.

‘The Savage’ has also spoken in positive terms when the fight and the date have been mentioned.

They are mentioning Tom Little right now, for next month,” Babic said “I said, ‘of course, I’m in’.”

It initially looks insulting to Kennedy, but upon reflection the ‘Boom Boom Baz’ will be happy the fighter and his team appear to be over looking him.

The Little leak also provides the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter with a fighter, date and show to reference and target if he does emerge victorious against the Croat.

The Dillian Whyte-backed Croatian doesn’t see any way he can get beat and is confident his big Little plans won’t be ruined.

The 29-year-old has promised to unleash ‘The Savage’.

“I’ve missed being ‘The Savage’, he wants to see blood,” said Babic. “He’s crazy, he’s not normal. Life has changed dramatically following my win over Shawndell Winters. I’ve gone from being an unknown guy to a guy that is getting mentioned with the top names in the division. It’s crazy.

“He’s going to know that he’s in deep waters with me. He had a fight a year ago and he lost by knockout, to some guy that I would knockout in one round. I don’t think he has anything to trouble me with. He’s too slow. I’m not saying bad shit about him, but I think his best days are numbered. He’s done now and I’m just starting out. I’m going to operate on him like a surgeon.”

“Is he bigger than Dillian Whyte? Is he a bigger puncher than Dillian? I have done eight rounds with Dillian many times. I don’t think he is better than Dillian. Size doesn’t matter and I’m going to show that again, and I need to do that every time I fight. I like to be small. I’m going to be smaller than all of them.

“I don’t think anyone sees Niall beating me. I don’t think even Niall thinks he will beat me. I want him to think he will, but I just don’t see it. He isn’t a knockout artist, he doesn’t have the punch power. Niall will be in deep waters that he won’t be able to control. I’m not going to let him breathe. It’s not going to be a boring fight. Tune in because it’s going to be a huge KO.”