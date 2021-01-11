Lewis Ritson and ‘Bum’ Broner standout names on Tyrone McKenna’s latest wish list

While the majority were making New Years resolution Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-2(0)-1] was drawing up a new wish list.

The Golden Contract finalist has always been a hit list advocate and has never been shy about letting people know who is on it.

Defeat to Ohara Davies last time out saw him lose out on a six figure Top Rank contract – and some suggested his chance of going straight back into big fights went with it too.

No one told the colourful southpaw as much, as he drew up a new list that includes Matchroom star Lewis Ritson and one of the most controversial names in boxing Adrien Broner.

Indeed, ‘The Mighty Celt’ claims fans are already calling for the Ritson bout.

“You know I always have a wish list and right now domestically I think the best fight for me and the fans is Ritson,” a smiling McKenna told Irish-boxing.com.

“Ritson has a great style, a style I think would gel with mine to create a war! A lot of people are already saying they want to see that fight and I do like to give the people what they want,” he adds before revealing what would be in it for the Newcastle fighter.

“I’m ranked above him in Britain and the world so makes sense for him.”

“Other than that I’d just like to fight anyone that’s above me in the Boxrec rankings, especially names fighting in America like Mario Barrios or Victor Postol. I see Adrien Broner is looking for a comeback fight. I would love to get in with that bum.”

In truth as an expert fight builder, a talented puncher with a tendency to be in good fights, one of Irish boxing’s most colourful characters was never going to have face any massive rebuild.

The fact the Davies defeat came after a fight either man could have won also plays into that narrative.

Manager Jamie Conlan certainly wasn’t too concerned about McKenna’s future post his most recent defeat.

The former world title challenger has suggested America would fall in love with the Belfast fighter – and a trip Stateside could be an option.

“I keep in regular contact with my manager and friend Jamie Conlan…and he is still eager to get me Stateside, which I’m all for. I’d love to make a name out there for myself. I believe fight fans would love me there, but I wouldn’t shy away from a big fight here with the likes of Ritson or Robbie Davies,” he continues adding another name to the list mid flow.”

It’s all positive from the Pete Taylor trained entertainer as he looks forward. Looking back the mindset was a bit different. Defeat in the Davies grudge match was hard to take and had a lasting effect.

“I had a rough three months really beating myself up about my defeat and what I could done different, even though I don’t believe I should of done anything different. It was a perfect game plan, so it’s just really annoying to even think about.

“I still cant watch the fight back. I’ve tried a few times and always end up switching it off, but I think I’m over it mostly.

“I’m still in a great position 16th in the world in Boxrec so my career is still going the right direction.”