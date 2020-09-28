‘Level’ playing feel – Davies claims McKenna has proved his worth

Ohara Davies [21(16)-1(1)] claims Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-1(0)-1] has finally proven himself as a worthy foe.

The Belfast light welter saw two years worth of creative Davies call outs fall on deaf ears, the Londoner happy to argue fighting McKenna would prove a step back.

However, now the southpaw has reached the Golden Contract final where he will face Davies live on Sky Sports come Wednesday night, ‘Two Tanks’ says his rival has proven his worth.

The former English champ diverted from his usual confrontational approach to state McKenna is operating off the same level as him.

“McKenna has been calling me out for years,” Davies told Sky Sports.

“I’ve looked at him and thought: ‘He isn’t on my level’ so I didn’t respond. He kept calling me out. The rivalry is now a massive fight and, because we’re in the final of The Golden Contract, I can’t avoid him.

“I can’t say I’m on a different level because he’s proved himself.”

As the interview progressed Davies did come a little more brash and distanced himself from any rivalry, claiming Wednesday night is about business, stating he is coming to get the job done.

“It’s not personal, it’s just business. For this fight I get a big bonus if I knock him out! He will get knocked out, definitely. It’s just business. Just like a landlord, I’m coming to collect,” he adds before then complaining he is superior.

“I am unstoppable, unbeatable, I’ve worked so hard. I’m smarter than in the past, my footwork is better, my speed is better, I refuse to lose. If I set to mind to learning to fly, I could learn to fly. Nothing is impossible for a man who has the will.”