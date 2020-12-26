‘Let’s do it’ – Dennis Hogan breaks Tszyu silence

‘Let’s do it’.

That’s the message Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] has for fellow Australian name Tim Tszyu [17(13)-0].

Hogan should be fighting a world title eliminator against a former world champion live on Showtime TODAY.

However, he is back in Australia having seen the clash ‘postponed’ due to the fact Jullian Williams tested positive for covid.

There was talk of a January reschedule, but ‘The Hurricane’ has been exploring other options, particularly in light of the manner in which his fight was cancelled and concerns with regard to travel.

Liam Smith has been mentioned alongside other names as the Kildare fighter’s team discussed contingency plans.

However, it now seems as if it’s all about Tyszu.

The son of fight legend Kostya Tszyu has gained huge traction in Australia over the last 12 months, stopping Jeff Horn and Bowyn Morgan in stadium fights.

The WBO #2 is now said to be closing in on a world title shot, with some suggesting he is next in line for the winner of WBO light middleweight world champion Patrick Teixeira’s next defence against Brian Castano.

Many believe that should be a title Hogan has in his possession considering his performance against former champion Jaime Munguia, while DDP ‘The Hurricane’s’ promoters claim Tszyu has to prove he is the best at 154lbs Australia before going onto world level.

No call out advocate, Hogan has sat back and taken note of the various suggestions and comments.

However, he broke his silence earlier this week to suggest if both are locked down Down Under it’s the fight to make.

“I have kept quiet about a possible fight with Tim Tszyu but here is my thoughts on it,” Hogan explained online.



“Tim has done brilliant in his career so far and is very confident in his ability like I am. If the borders remain closed and Tim’s World title fight has fallen through then let’s do it.



“I know I beat Tim and he believes he beats me so let’s prove who is the best super welterweight in Australia, if not then no problem. The winner moves into a world title shot.”