Less Risk – Kate Radomska would prefer to debut against Cathy McAleer than a journey woman

Kate Radomska believes there would be less risk debuting against Cathy McAleer [4(1)-1(0)] than a journey woman.

Not that the new to the scene pro feels the Belfast fighter is a soft touch, it’s more a case of better the devil you know.

Radomska argues female fight records can be dangerously misleading and as a result suggests a fighter could end up being badly surprised by the unknown.

With that in mind the yet to debut flyweight plays down suggestions her call out of McAleer was a brave one.

The Waterford based fighter believes the risk reward analysis makes McAleer the safer fight.

“I suppose going in against someone with a winning record always seems a bit brave or risky in a debut fight. However in female boxing records can be deceiving, like you could say that the girl who beat Cathy was a journeywoman on papper, but that’s not what it looked like in the ring.

“I think in female boxing experience and rounds in the ring count for more than anything, so the fight against Cathy is less risky than fighting a so-called journeywoman.”

The call out did catch most by surprise, especially considering Radomska has yet to trade leather as a pro.

However, the Robbie Fylnn managed fighter believes the Kellie Maloney managed fighter’s surprise defeat on the ‘Straightener at the Car Park’ card opened the door to a possible meeting.

The history element of that potential match up also played a part.

“Cathy’s the only other Irish girl in or around my weight so naturally she’s been on my radar since I turned over. However, up until a few weeks ago it seemed a little too far out of reach because, although it’s a fight I believe I win, on paper it looked unrealistic because she was in line for a big fight against Shannon Courtenay,” she says before revealing history played a part.

“To be part of the first ever all Irish female pro fight is also a big factor behind the call out and to potentially have a belt on the line would also be a dream for me.”

There were some who suggested the call out came too close to a disappointing defeat for Belfast McCaleer.

With 24 hours and the new to scene former kickboxer was name dropping the Kellie Maloney managed relative name.

However, Radomska reveals she has massive respect for her counterpart, the 30-year-old explains she just wanted to plant a seed with regard to a historic fight before McAleer and her team started to make plans.

“I’ve known about Cathy from back in my kickboxing days so I have all the respect in the world for her and had no reason to be disrespectful,” she continues.

“In fact it’s because of that respect I have makes beating her feel that bit more special. The call out was very close to her first defeat, but my team felt that we needed to move quickly and put our name in the hat.

“We don’t know what her plans are after the loss, so really we wanted to let her know that she has an option of a big event in case she’s thinking of retirement,” she claims before explaining the offer hasn’t been accepted as of yet.

“My manager Robbie has made contact with Cathy’s team but neither Kellie or Cathy have gotten back in touch. Cathy’s trainer messaged Robbie saying that he didn’t want the fight but then Kellie tweeted saying something like ‘no decisions will be made until after Christmas’.

“Things seem a bit hectic on their end judging by social media but hopefully we’ll hear something in the next week or two. In the meantime Robbie spoke to the BUI to ask whether the fight could actually be sanctioned due to it being my debut and they’ve given their approval so we’ve done everything we can do on our end and it’s all up to Cathy and her team now.”

Regardless of whether McAleer see’s it as the right next step or not, the call out and willingness from Waterford shows a desire to make an instant impact.

Commenting on that the former kick boxer said: “I’m getting in to my prime years now and I don’t have time to fight 15-20 times to slowly progress through the ranks, so the goal is to work my way up as quickly as possible – obviously without making any reckless decisions.”