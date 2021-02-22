Lee Reeves confirms out of the blue exotic return

Lee Reeves [5(4)-1] has trumped all his fellow Irish fighters when it comes to confirming fights in far away destinations.

Irish fighters have been forced to fight abroad over a pandemic hit 12 months and have travelled to Belgium, Poland, Spain and the likes to get work.

Indeed, Luxembourg plays host to a big Irish influenced card next month, Joe Ward is set to fight Puerto Rico and Declan Geraghty, Graham McCormack and Robert Burke are North Carolina bound, but Reeves seems to have gone one better.

The Limerick native will fight for the first time since February of last year in COLUMBIA – and does so as early as next weekend.

The stylish southpaw, who counts Tyson Fury as a big fan, was last seen losing to Artur Davydenko in Newcaslte and will be looking to return to winning ways in South America.

Reeves did agree to rematch his defeater only for the pandemic to prevent him from attempting to get revenge in March – and he has had to wait a year to get a date.

Reeves has been training in Champions Gym Lanzarote awaiting fight news and the 25-year-old, who has fought in Canada and America, has been handed a late notice clash by Lee Baxter Promotions.

He now travels to Columbia to fight a yet to be confirmed opponent in what will be his first fight under the guidance of former Irish middleweight champion Jonathan O’Brien.

Confirming the news online Reeves said:

“I am delighted to say I will be making my long anticipated return to the ring next Saturday in Sucre, COLUMBIA. I’ve been training and staying ready a long time now and it’s finally starting to pay off! On February 27th it’s showtime.”