Last man standing Walsh targets Tokyo success

Aidan Walsh is the last amateur standing from a crop of young talents who medaled in the Commonwealth Youth Games five years ago.

The Northern Irish team won five medals at the youth games in 2015 with each fighter ear marking themselves as possible senior success stories.

Stevie McKenna, James McGivern and Walsh all won gold while Tiernan Bradley and Brett McGinty attained silver in Samoa.

All bar Walsh have since turned over, McKenna on a knockout streak, Bradley debuting next weekend in Poland, McGinty working with Ricky Hatton and awaiting a pro bow and McGivern one fight into his pro career.

Walsh is the only one to keep the vest and has no plans to ditch it just yet, rather he wants to parade it on the biggest stage of all, the Olympics.

“I’m the only amateur left,” said the 23-year-old, when speaking to the Irish News.

“All those lads will go on and do really well, but my goal is the Olympics. If the big offers follow, then I’ll think about it.

“For now though, it’s all about Tokyo and maybe the next Commonwealths. I’d love to go there and get gold after getting silver last time [at the 2018 Games].

“You never know what’s around the corner as the past six months have shown us but, at the minute, getting qualified for the Olympics is all that matters.”