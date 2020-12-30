LAST CHANCE TO VOTE – The 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards
It’s the final day of voting for the 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards and your last chance to get involved.
The vote counter will stop at midnight and and we will announce the results tomorrow [New Year’s Eve].
In case you may have missed any categories, we have compiled all eight shortlists here (click award name to see nominees) so you can vote for everyone in one go.
Also, make sure you check out our special free Awards Podcast where we discuss each category.
Cast your vote below! (to ensure fairness, votes restricted to one per poll, per IP address)
The Rinty Monaghan Irish Fighter of the Year
The John Duddy Fight of the Year
The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year
The Paddy Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year
The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year