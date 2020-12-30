Headline News Latest News 

LAST CHANCE TO VOTE – The 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards

Joe O'Neill

It’s the final day of voting for the 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards and your last chance to get involved.

The vote counter will stop at midnight and and we will announce the results tomorrow [New Year’s Eve].

In case you may have missed any categories, we have compiled all eight shortlists here (click award name to see nominees) so you can vote for everyone in one go.

Also, make sure you check out our special free Awards Podcast where we discuss each category.

Cast your vote below! (to ensure fairness, votes restricted to one per poll, per IP address)

The Rinty Monaghan Irish Fighter of the Year

The Andy Lee KO of the Year

The John Duddy Fight of the Year

Breakthrough of the Year

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

The Paddy Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

Comeback of the Year

Joe O'Neill

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: [email protected]