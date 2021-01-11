Larry Fryers secures shot former two weight world champion

Larry Fryers [11(4)-3(1)] has been handed a massive opportunity and could change his career before the month is out.

‘Lethal’ will take on Rances Barthelemy [27(14)-1(0)-1] on the undercard of Caleb Plant and Caleb Traux’s IBF super middleweight world title fight.

The clash will play out in Los Angles live on Fox Sports on January 30.

It’s an opportunity for the Monaghan native to register a big scalp and maneuver his way toward even bigger clashes.

The New York based lightweight has taken on noted prospects of late, hoping to make a breakthrough, but failed to derail the likes of Wesley Ferrer and Top Rank’s John Bauza.

The 30-year-old then signed to fight knockout artist Elvis Rodriguez before Covid put paid to that clash.

A much bigger fight has come the way of Fyrers and he could start 2021 with a massive bang.

Barthelemy certainly represents the best fighter Fryers has signed to fight. The Cuban is a former two-weight world champion, having held the IBF super featherweight title in 2014, and the IBF lightweight title from 2015 to 2016.

The 34-year-old was last seen in the ring 2019 when he drew with Robert Easter Jr in a vacant WBA lightweight world title fight.

He hasn’t fought since and Fryer’s followers will be hoping the absence from the ring and added year of age may play into their favourites hands.

Fryers confirmed the news on social media on Monday night.

Fryers, who was set to fight Ray Moylette in March 2020 only for Covid to strike, was constantly in the gym in late 2021, was ready to fight in December and was in camp expecting a fight early in 2021.

As a result he goes into the potentially life changing fight ready and confident.