Krusher to return to the Castle next month – Dlugosz set for Battle of Wrath

Karol Dlugosz [1(0)–0] will fight for the second time as a pro in Poland on March 6.

‘The Krusher’ debuted on Queensbury Poland’s inaugural show, a card that was viewed by over 2 million people on Polish national television back in November.

The recent Ulster Heavyweight champion jumps back on what he calls the ‘promotional steam train’ early next month and will trade leather in the same beautiful Castle surrounds.

The light heavyweight prospect will battle Krzysztof Stawiarski [2(2)-3(1)] on the Battle of Wrath II card.

Stawiarski comes into the clash on the back of his first career stoppage defeat. The Pole won his first two against debutants via knockout but has lost his last three, his most recent inside the distance.

Dlugosz will be keen to impress as he tries to work his way to the top of the Queensbury Poland pile.

Speaking after his debut the Polish born fighter, who moved to Ireland when he was 12 said: “For someone with big ambitions I think I under performed. I am not satisfied winning in this style; I didn’t show my full skill set.”

Debut foe Pawel Martyniuk did represent a tough enough first test for the Ulster championship regular. The Ukrainian fighter has lost more than he has won, but did come into the fight on the back of three stoppage wins – and produced the kind of performance Dlugosz learnt from.

“Most definitely I learnt things I can bring into future fights,” he continued.

“I am going to be more patient, will improve the defence and balance my punching.”