‘Krusher’ confirms debut date – Dlugosz to help launch Queensbury Poland

Within days of officially confirming he has ditched the vest Karol Długosz has confirmed his debut date.

The Polish born Ballymoney native was one of the first fighters confirmed on the books of Queensbury Poland and one of the first to benefit from the link up between Mariusz Krawczynski and Francis Warren.

In keeping with that ‘first’ theme the recent Ulster Champion will appear on the first Queensbury Poland show.

Speaking on social media the latest fighter to turn over revealed he will debut on November 21 and promises to win and celebrate in style.

‘Krusher’ relocated from Łaskarzew to Ballymoney as a 13 year old and boxed out of the Scorpion club.

In 2019 Długosz battered his way to the Ulster Elite title, Scorpion’s first ever, and reached the semi-finals of the Irish Elites.

Following this he would head to New York with the Ulster Elite team and claimed an impressive win over NY Golden Gloves champ Mark Sinatra.

He flirted with turning over last year, but a debut never came and he entered and won the Ulster Elites in February as an Immaculata fighter.

Długosz now has a set date, will fight for pay for the first time in Poland on November 21st and is expected to campaign at light heavyweight.