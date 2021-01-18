Kovalev’s drug issues ruin Quigley’s Moscow mission – proposed Mosely Jr fight postponed

Sergey Kovalev’s failed drug test looks set to delay Jason Quigley’s return to the ring.

Although there was no official conformation or even indication from Team Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] it was reported the Donegal fighter would return to the ring at the end of the month.

The middleweight has not fought since last January but was set to return in the high-profile clash in Russia in two week’s time.

It had being reported that Quigley will face Shane Mosley Jr [16(9)-3(0)] in Moscow on Saturday January 30th on the Sergey Kovalev v Bektemir Melikuziev undercard in Moscow.

The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger, broke the news just over a week ago.

Sources: Shane Mosley Jr. and Jason Quigley are set to meet in a 10-round middleweight bout in Moscow on the DAZN undercard of Sergey Kovalev-Bektemir Melikuziev. Intriguing crossroads bout. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 8, 2021

However that entire card has fallen by the way side due to the Russian’s failed test.

Kovalev and Bektemir Melikuziev and every fight on the card has officially been cancelled.

It’s another annoyance for the very popular Donegal fighter. The World silver and European gold medalist Quigley who had something of a nightmare lockdown. Having recovered from his 2019 loss to Tureano Johnson with a pair of solid wins under Andy Lee, the Finn Valley fighter looked primed for big nights.

A clash with Jack Cullen as part of the Matchroom Fight Camp series appeared set but would fall through as Quigley came into frame as a potential opponent for Canelo Alvarez.

The fight with the Mexican superstar never did materialise but in recent weeks the 29-year-old has suggested that big news was incoming – and Mosely appeared to be it.

Now the fight won’t happen in January, but Quigley will be hopeful it will be rescheduled and moved to the nearest available date or Golden Boy show.

30-year-old Mosley, son of legendary three-weight champion Shane Senior, was signed by Golden Boy last February and scored an eight-round points win over journeyman Jeremy Ramos in July.

Prior to this, the Pomona puncher had had a mixed career. An early-doors loss to Marchristopher Adkins, whom Quigley subsequently defeated, required a rebuild which was then stalled by a loss to local prospect David Toussaint in Brisbane on the Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn undercard.

Mosley later entered into the Contender Series in 2018 and scored three solid five-round wins over the course of a couple of weeks before being dominated in the final by Brandon Adams.