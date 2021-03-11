KO bonus – Lawrence Okolie hands Thomas Carty knockdown cash incentive

Thomas Carty will earn himself a nice cash bonus if he can drop Lawrence Okolie in sparring.

The Dublin heavyweight is over in England as part of ‘The Sauce’s’ team as he prepares for his March 20th world title challenge.

Carthy is one of a number of sparring partners readying the 28-year-old Matchroom fighter for his shot at champion Krzysztof Glowacki.

As one of those sparring partners, the heavyweight southpaw, who was brought in to spar Derek Chisora ahead of his massive Oleksandr Usyk clash, Carty is on a knockdown bonus.

“We put money down to see if anyone is able to knock me down or anything like that,” Okolie told The Star.

“Everyone is coming with good energy, it’s intense and nobody is taking it easy,” he adds before revealing he has yet to be dropped.”

“The money is still fictional, it’s not there yet.”

“There is no way I would allow myself to go down.”

“Right now, I think we are around the £500 mark.”

“When I’m a world champion we will increase it a bit more. It should be a good incentive.”

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently, Carty revealed he will turn professional very soon.

The big man has a number of interesting offers on the table and is just trying to figure out which one suits best.