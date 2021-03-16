Kit for the top – Pretty in pink Cully wants to crack America

Gary Cully claims he is just exactly what his uniquely designed pink attire suggests exciting, eye-catching, brash and made for the big occasion.

Well before he made the boxing world sit up and take note with a sensational stoppage win over Kazch prospect Viktor Kotochigov, ‘The Diva’ had people talking.

His pink apparel decorated with fluffy white trimmings captured the attention.

Once he had all eyes him the Sarto native ensured he produced a performance fitting of his flash and bold attire.

“I designed the kit- start to finish with the help of SuziWong, no thinking behind it, that’s just me, big fights bright lights and extravagance, that’s what I’m about,” Cully told Irish-boxing.com.

“This is the entertainment industry and that’s what I am, an entertainer. I want to excite I want to make my fights an event that people are getting excited about and everybody’s talking about. The bigger the fights the more extravagant the fight kits.

“Wait to see what I come with next.”

It’s not just the ring gear that’s going to get better, according to the Kildare lightweight.

Cully is confident he has what it takes to make it to the top, and now having secured a world ranking via his WBO European ranking title win, he is adamant he will start working his way toward the big American names at the top.

“Next I’d like a week of eating pizza and chocolate and playing PlayStation, then I’ll get back in the gym and sit down with my team and see what’s next,” adds the dedicated notoriously hard worker.

“I’ve put myself in a really good position, top 15 with the WBO and the name on everybody’s lips this week, so it’s exciting times ahead for sure.

“I’d like to break into America that’s always been my dream. I think I can be a big name over there and can excite over there, so that’s what I plan on working towards now.

“I plan on working my way up the rankings and getting myself in the position to challenge one of the big-name Americans.”

There have been some raising concerns that a lack of big-time promotional backing may be something that will have to be overcome to ensure a smooth pathway to the massive names at the weight.

It’s not that people are doubting the Pete Taylor trained fighter’s talent or potential, just people noting if last Friday’s performance would have played out on one of the major TV stations his career trajectory would have been changed massively.

Oh my … 😱



Not a bad lead into the #MTKFightNight main event, up next on ESPN+ https://t.co/83BOEMyqhe — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 12, 2021

The business side savy fighter understands the sentiment but isn’t overly concerned.

He has been progressed perfectly so far and doesn’t see why that can’t continue. The 25-year-old also believes it won’t be long before the likes of Eddie Hearn or Bob Arum are courting him.

“It would raise my profile of course but the shows MTK Global are putting on right now are second to none,” he responds when asked about big promotional backing.

“These shows are also free to stream on YouTube and getting massive viewing figures. They are big big platforms to be out on and they’ve helped me massively.

“Of course the plan is to get on to the biggest shows and get the world to see what I can do eventually. Top Rank in the States, Matchroom, that’s in the plan and they are options that will all come in time,” he adds before claiming there were enough influential eyeballs watching from close quarters on Friday to help spread the Cully gospel.

“There was a lot of people impressed for sure, Spencer Fearon has become a big fan. I know Tyson was watching too so hopefully he enjoyed too, but yeah of course, I got high praise from everyone on the night , although I’m not sure what was more impressive the performance or the kit.”