Kenneth Egan protege turns pro with Boxing Ireland

Dylan Wilson has become Ireland’s latest pro boxer having signed terms with Boxing Ireland.

The promotional outfit behind the successful Celtic Clash series confirmed they have added the 24-year-old to their stable.

The Clondalkin native, who trains out of the Ultimate Fitness Gym in Walkinstown, comes recommended by nonother than Olympic medal winner Kenneth Egan.

Indeed, the now Stephen Sharpe managed fighter will be trained by his fellow Clondalkin man.

Wilson is another kickboxing convert but one that has been working on his boxing skills under the watchful eye of the legendary Irish amateur for the last two years.

Speaking about Irish boxing’s latest pro Egan said: “I have seen talent in him. His background is kickboxing but he has displayed some really promising boxing attributes. He wants to step into the boxing game. I am going to give him a dig out and see where it’s going to take us. There is talent there and with the right guidance and education we can take him on steady.”

Egan also believes Boxing Ireland is the perfect promotional outfit for Wilson.

“Boxing Ireland Promotions is the perfect place for Dylan. Start him nice and steady with a couple of four-rounders but Celtic Clash is definitely on the agenda for Dylan. Neither of us knows how far he is going to go but we will work together as hard as we can to try and get big fights in the future.