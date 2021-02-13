Keeping the faith – Paddy Donovan handed another step up

The faith Team Paddy Donovan[5(3)-0] have in the young prospect has yet again been displayed in their choice of opponent for him.

Last November the Limerick boxer raised eyebrows when he signed to fight former Southern Area title challenger Jumaane Camero.

Camero represented a massive step up for the average four-fight prospect, he had never been stopped, had upset previous, and pushed domestic level fighters close on more than one occasion.

The 22-year-old handled the step up with relative ease and honoured rather than just passed the boxing test.

The Top Rank fighter has no intention of taking his foot off the pedal and upgrades in terms of opponent again next week.

Donovan has agreed to fight another former Southern Area title challenger in Siar Ozgul [15(3)-5(1)].

Some may deem Camero more a threat than the London based Turk, but Ozgul’s record makes for better reading.

Regardless it remains a tougher than average test for any fighter going into just their sixth clash.

Ozgul was deemed a worthy step up and test for Sean McComb, who fights for the Commonwealth title on the same card, last time out.

The 27-year-old has gone the distance with former European champion Anthony Yigit as well as two-time world title challenger Viktor Postol.

Ozgul is on a losing run and Donovan should have a size advantage being the more natural welterweight, but it still represents a step up considering the disparity in experience.

No doubt Donovan will be more excited than worried. The former amateur standout believes he is not your average prospect.

“You don’t find my style often. I think I’m different from the rest and over the next year people will really see how good I’m going to be,” he told Irish-boxing.com recently.