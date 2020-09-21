‘Keep talking’ – Niall Kennedy happy for ‘loud’ Alen Babic to build heavyweight dust up

Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] argues the fact he is the first genuine big man, big punching Alen Babic [4(4)-0] has faced gives him a big chance to make the most of his big opportunity to secure some seriously big pay days.

Kennedy has been handed the chance to change his career after being confirmed on Matchroom’s Sky Sport’s broadcast October 4 Sunday night card.

The Wexford heavyweight is more or less being brought in as an opponent, but remains adamant he isn’t traveling to England for the pay day rather to grasp the opportunity.

“I think he thinks I am turning up for a payday, but I’m actually looking to Alen Babic as a way of getting to bigger pay days. He gives me the opportunity to showcase myself in England,” Kennedy explained in an extensive interview with Seconds Out.

‘The Savage’ Babic has impressed those at Sky and Matchroom thanks to a fan friendly aggressive approach and the confident aura he gives off in interviews.

The Dylan Whyte managed heavyweight has stopped all four of his opponents to date and looks a formidable foe.

Still, Kennedy remains unconcerned and argues the hype around Babic isn’t built on solid foundations.

“You couldn’t be subjective with regard to his performances he is getting rid of everyone very quick,” he adds.

“He hasn’t fought a big man, I am not a massive heavyweight, but I am a big man in comparison to what he’s fought.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m not going over to make up numbers. It’s a fantastic chance for me to showcase what I can do.”

Babic has told Irish-boxing.com he expects his alter ego ‘The Savage’ to ravage the Gorey Garda and stop him before the half way mark of their scheduled eight rounder.

Kennedy admits his his Ocotber foe has backed up his words to date, but there is a sense the Croat has yet to be tested and the Pascal Collins trained fighter has the attributes to ask questions of his chin, stamina and ability to bully a skilled operator.

“He is going about his business in his own way. He is going about it loud alright, he likes talking himself up. He is a promoters dream he is stopping people.

“He is what he is, a loud mouth, but you still can’t argue with what he has done. He has been very good and impressive so far.

“His ‘Savage’ persona could sky rocket my career, so keep talking Mr Babic.”