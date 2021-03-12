Kazakh suggests he has bigger fish to fry than Gary Cully

Viktor Kotochigov [12(5)-1(0)] suggests he has bigger fish to fry than Gary Cully [11(5)-0].

The Kazakh fighter is determined to reach the ultimate heights in boxing and is confident victory over the Kildare native in the University of Bolton Stadium tonight will catapult him toward title fights in a glamourous lightweight division.

Kotochigov, who suffered a surprise defeat to Jono Carroll defeater Maxi Hughes last time out, see’s rising Irish star, Cully, as a scalp that can really propel him forward.

“This year, my team and I have set very ambitious goals. There are big fights and title fights out there for me, and the main thing is to believe in yourself,” said 27-year-old ahead of the WBO European ranking title.

“This fight with Gary Cully is my chance to declare myself in the lightweight division, and a big win here could bring a future opportunity to fight for the world title.”

The Almaty resident also believes the platform will allow him to get his name out there.

“I’m very excited to be fighting in England too. England is one of those countries where boxing is loved and understood. The boxing culture itself is highly developed there, so I can’t wait for fight night.”

Also appearing on the MTK Fight Night will be Lewis Crocker who defends his WBO welterweight European ranking title against Deniz Ilbay.