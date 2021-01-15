Katie Taylor’s most likely next opponent revealed

Natasha Jonas and an Olympic re-run seems to be next for Katie Taylor.

The Liverpool fighter’s famous London 2012 clash with Taylor, a fight that broke Olympic crowd noise records, has always meant she was on the ‘big name’ wish list of the Olympic champion.

The pair have been linked since Jonas elected to join her old rival in the pro ranks, until a surprise defeat to Viviane Obenauf in late 2018 put serious distance between pair and any potential meeting.

However, having shown her world class capabilities when drawing with Terri Harper in a WBC super featherweight Fight Camp hosted world title fight, the 36-year-old seems a legitimate option again.

Taylor has options and suitors galore, but with the likes of Amanda Serrano, Chantelle Cameron, Cecilia Braekhus and Jessica McCaskill all set for early 2021 world title fights – the latter two fight each other – Jonas has moved into Taylor pole.

Head of Sky Sports Boxing revealed as much when speaking on Sky’s Toe to Toe Podcast.

“We are looking at what we can do for Katie Taylor, she could be back maybe April time, or certainly soon, she certainly wants to get out soon. There is a fighter there with Natasha Jonas, that maybe we can get over the line.”

Jonas does have a ready made fight at super featherweight in Harper, who she was unlucky to draw against – and may want to win a world title before risk moving up to lightweight to fight the Pound for Pound #1, but her coach Joe Gallagher has previously stated she is Taylor keen.

“I think Tasha against Katie Taylor is a great fight. Both unbelievable ambassadors for boxing.

“Natasha being the first one [women’s boxer] to represent Britain at the Olympics and qualify.

“Katie Taylor, like I keep saying, she’s the ‘Canelo’ of female boxing. Who wouldn’t want to see that rematch eight years on, with the atmosphere it generated at the London Olympics?”