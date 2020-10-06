Katie Taylor Vs Chantelle Cameron ‘makes sense’ says Carl Frampton

Carl Frampton believes an Irish English world title fight between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron ‘makes sense’.

Cameron has been calling for a fight with the trailblazing star for some time and now having secured a world title – via a win over Adriana Araujo – on Sunday night, has taken a step closer to the fight.

Considering their Olympic past, a Natasha Jonas fight may have a more appealing narrative, but now having backed up her words with action, Cameron may have moved into serious opponent frame.

It’s quite possible with some more talking and with some promotional fanning of the flames, she may enter ‘mega fight’ status and prove a big enough fight for the Bray standout.

‘The Jackal’ certainly see’s it as a fight worth making and one that could entertain.

Speaking in his popular Sunday Life column he said: “It would make sense for Eddie Hearn to bring the women together for a huge fight between two world champions – either at lightweight or light-welter, as Chantelle can do both weights.

“I know that Chantelle has been wanting to face Katie for some time and I think the styles would gel very well. Katie would be the more skilled of the two fighters but that doesn’t mean everything, and I know that Chantelle is very strong.”

Frampton knows both fighters well. He spent time sparring Katie Taylor in his amateur days and is now a stable mate of Cameron.

The former Team GB fighter and now WBC light welterweight champion of the world is, like the Belfast three weight world title hopeful, trained by Jamie Moore.

Speaking about Taylor recently: “Her name is always brought up when people speak to me, but she never mentions me, I am irrelevant to her. I don’t know if she even knew I was mandatory to her.

“It’s a dream fight, I’d love it if it would happen. But I want to focus on me and she can focus on herself and if it happens, it happens.”