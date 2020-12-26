Katie Taylor ready to take risks to secure ‘greatest of all time’ status

Katie Taylor is going to attack ‘greatest of all time’ status rather than defend the legendary legacy she has already secured in 2021.

The Irish sporting sensation has transformed the pro game since turning over back in 2016.

Not only has she become Ireland’s first ever undisputed world champion and a two weight world titlist, she has set records in terms of bill topping, viewing figures and purses – and she isn’t the only one to have benefited.

The 2012 Olympic champion’s skill set and pulling power has completely transformed the standing of women’s boxing within the sport, Taylor has smoothed over very rough terrain and enabled a whole crop of female punchers to follow a path to success.

The Pound for Pound #1 has such respect and has done enough, that she could now maintain an untainted legacy without having to take on any risky challenges moving forward or even calling it a day.

However, that is anything but the 34-year-old’s style. The Bray fighter wants to cement her legacy as the greatest to have done it – and she knows to do so she will have to take risks along the way.

“I think you have to risk failure to actually be great at any sport or in any part of life really,” Boxing Writers Association of America Female Fighter of the Year said.

“I think the biggest failure in life is actually not risking failure. You have to go out and actually risk. To be great at any sport you have to do that. That’s how anyone becomes great. I want to be the greatest of all time.”

Those few inspirational lines suggest the greatest ever female amateur fighter will seek the biggest and best match ups 2020 can provide.

That in turn would mean more good pay days and their is no doubt the Brian Peters managed fighter is on the verge of topping a PPV card.

Still, money isn’t the motivation, legacy is.

“No, it’s not what motivates me at all,” Taylor continues.

“You obviously want to make the most money and get the most out of the sport, but it’s just all about legacy for myself. I just want to make history in my sport. I want to continue to break boundaries. That’s what it’s always been about for me. I am always willing to take pay cuts if need be to make big fights!”

Reflecting the success she has had, Taylor adds: “The last few years, turning pro, came with this unexpected joy, this unexpected dream really. It’s definitely been the most enjoyable few years of my whole career.”

“This is coming after my lowest point as well at the Rio Olympics, so it really has been an amazing few years for me.”