Katie Taylor discusses ‘tough’ defence on ‘historic’ card

Katie Taylor [16(6)-0] is expecting Miriam Gutierrez [13(5)-0] to bring it on November, but is adamant she will be bringing her four world titles home after another high profile defence.

Taylor takes on her mandatory challenger on the top of what Matchroom are calling a ‘historic’ world title triple header live on Sky Sports on November 14.

The Spaniard isn’t as well known as some the bigger names the Bray fighter has been linked with in recent times, nor is she meant to carry as big a threat as the likes of Amanda Serrano, Jessica McCaskill, Ceclia Braekhus, Nathasa Jonas et all.

However, Taylor, still expects a tough fight from an undefeated hungry challenger.

“I’m expecting a very tough fight against an undefeated challenger, but I’ve been back in training camp in the US for the past couple of weeks and I’m looking forward to successfully defending my titles on November 14,” said the two weight world champion when the fight was announced.

November 14 see’s Taylor return to being a Sky Sports and DAZN broadcast bill topper, something she became the first female to do alongside McCaskill in December of 2017.

It’s another reflection of her pulling power and another landmark considering the chief support are two other female world title fights.



“I’m delighted to be headlining another fight night on Sky Sports,” she adds.

“When I turned professional it was a bit of step into the unknown in terms of how it all would go so to have these opportunities to headline cards is something I never take for granted.”

Taylor retained her Undisputed lightweight status with a unanimous decision win over Delfine Persoon as their highly anticipated rematch produced another brutal battle on the final weekend of Fight Camp in August.

Some where suggesting a break was deserved and wondered if Taylor would remain out of the ring until March time of next year.

The 34-year-old prefers to be busy and requested to be out before the end of the year.



“It’s been a pretty quick turnaround from my last fight but I’m always looking towards the next challenge and I really wanted to fight again before the end of the year. The pandemic has obviously made it a very uncertain time in terms of scheduling fights so I’m really excited to have a date to focus on.”



Speaking about the fight Gutierrez expressed her excitement :“I am very happy, eager and excited. I am preparing myself 100% for this fight with Katie. This is the great challenge that I have pursued in my sports career, to be able to fight for the undisputed crown.”















