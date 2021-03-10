Karol Dlugosz targets 2021 Polish title win

Karol Długosz [2-0] is confident he can call himself the champion of Poland before the year is out.

‘The Krusher’ feels he is ready for any Polish light heavyweight despite only having two fights his name.

The Immaculata Gym Belfast fighter is aware he has to progress through the rounds to be title eligible but has set his sights firmly set on Polish domestic honours.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com post his victory in Poland over the weekend, the recent Ulster Heavyweight champion was clear with regard to the title path he wants to take.

“My next fight is going to be six rounds and big step up,” Długosz confirmed.

“My coaches from the Mac will have me ready for any fighter from Poland. Towards the end of the year we are aiming to fight for Polish national title and then move on to titles in the UK and Ireland. “

The 26-year-old wasn’t overly happy with his debut display last November and predicted he would make up for it with knockout display on Saturday gone.

The Queensbury promoted fighter didn’t quite manage to take the short route to victory but was happy with how his fight went.

“I think my performance was good, I did what we worked on in the gym. I felt in control of the fight and it’s another good 4 rounds in the bag. Every round I was going up the gears. I’m ready for 6 rounds and better opponents now. I have to say I really enjoyed myself in this fight.”



Expanding further on the challenge he overcame on Saturday night, Dlugosz revealed his opponent was powerful, game and stuborn.

“My coaches from the Mac knew Stawiarski is going to be strong in the first two rounds and he was very strong.

“Maybe he didn’t have too much skill or experience but he showed big heart, good power in both hands and I’m impressed he took all of my punches,” he adds before suggesting he felt he could have scored his first career stoppage during the round.

“In the fourth round I hurt him to the body but still wasn’t able to finish the fight. I will get back to the gym and improve for the next one. Still Krawczynski and Francis Warren were very pleased with my performance.”

