‘Just one of them nights’ claims Joyce after shock KO loss

David Oliver Joyce faced Romanian bogeyman Ionut Baluta on the Taylor-Khongsong undercard in London last night that saw the Irishman suffer a shock KO loss to lose his WBO European title.

Baluta started the stronger fighter much like his fight against Doheny back in March when he caused a huge upset. He produced another one last night when he dropped Joyce in the third round with a beautiful long left hook.

The fight was stopped shortly after Joyce rose to his feet, only to be pummeled on the ropes for the fight to be waived off. Everyone has been wondering what is next for Joyce, now 33, he may have hinted himself what’s next with his most recent post after the fight.

Just one of them nights guys was starting to get going in there each round getting better. Just got cough flash with a good shot. Couldn't recover. Going to sit back and see wats best for me. Had an amazing career. Will let you all know wat my plan is soon. Take care. 🙏👍❤ pic.twitter.com/129jbJ4EGR September 27, 2020

DOJ himself seems uncertain about his own future as he is now going to sit back and see what’s best for him. The fact that he included “Had an amazing career” could possibly indicate that retirement may be on his mind.

With this crushing defeat, it’s uncertain what opportunities could be next for Joyce. He’ll have to see what is in front of him before making a decision, but if they are limited, he may just call time on a glittering career.

Baluta now after overcoming three underdog victories in emphatic style, could see more major fights come his way now that he is the WBO European champion.