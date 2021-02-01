‘Just an extra few weeks until I get to claim that title’ – Paul Hyland’s British title fight postponed

Paul Hyland Jr’s eagerly anticipated British title shot has been postponed.

Pandemic problems have forced a shift in the boxing schedule once more and the popular Belfast is a victim.

The former European title challenger was due to face Liam Walsh for the strap vacated by sable mate James Tennyson on the top of an #MTKFightNight on February 19.

However, his opponent has tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight has been postponed as a result.

Fellow Belfast fighter Sean McComb has benefited as his Commonwealth title fight with Gavin Gwynne – initially penciled in for January in Wakefield then February 6 in Dubai – will replace the British title fight on top of the bill.

Considering ‘Hylo’ and former world title challenger, Walsh are mandated to fight for the Lonsdale belt the bout will be rescheduled rather than canceled.

When it will be rescheduled for remains an interesting question.

Neither fighter has thrown a competitive punch since 2019, so it will be interesting to see if Mark Dunlop uses the delay to try and get the 30-year-old out.

A ring rust-freeing affair might give the Belfast a slight advantage, but will the fight be delayed long enough to make that feasible.

Speaking online Hyland said: “I was ready to lift that title in 3 weeks’ time but having just recovered from covid myself I know what it’s like. I wish Liam a quick recovery and look forward to getting the new date set and us going at it again, the hard work won’t stop, just an extra few weeks until I get to claim that title.”