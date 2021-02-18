Jono Carroll defeater up next for British title challenger Paul Hyland Jr

Recent Jono Carroll defeater Maxi Hughes [22(4)-5(2)-2] now stands between Paul Hyland Jnr [20(7)-2(2)] and the vacant British lightweight title.

Hyland Jnr was originally set to face former world title challenger Liam Walsh for the belt, but with the English fighter still recovering from COVID-19, Hughes will now step in for the showdown.

The event will take place at the University of Bolton Stadium, and be broadcast in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV on March 19th.

Hughes had an incredible 2020, transforming from gate keeper to contender under the watchful eye of Sean O’Hagan.

‘Maximus’ defeated Dublin’s former world title challenger Jono Carroll in August, before following that up by winning the WBC International lightweight title against Viktor Kotochigov in October.

‘Hylo’ has previously challenged for the European and British lightweight titles during his career and will be determined to get his hands on a strap this time round.

Hughes’s record may not read as impressively as Walsh’s, but the 30-year-old comes into the fight on the back of two massive wins and in the form of his life.

Promoter Lee Eaton said that “it’s fantastic that Maxi Hughes is stepping up to take on Paul Hyland Jnr for the British lightweight title. Maxi has dreamed his whole life of becoming British champion, and now has his chance.”

“It’s a shame that Liam Walsh is unable to fight, but full credit to Maxi for stepping up, and for Paul Hyland Jnr for taking the fight. It’s a brilliant 50-50 battle and one that I can’t wait for.”