Joe Ward ready to ‘put things right’ in debut rematch

Joe Ward wants to put all things surrounding a nightmare debut ‘to bed’ when he returns to the ring on March 19.

Ward faces a repeat of his paid bow in Puerto Rico signing to fight Marco Delgado.

American, Delgado officially holds a TKO win over one of Ireland’s greatest amateurs after a freak knee injury forced the Moate BC graduate to pull out of the fight.

Ward is now determined to set the record straight when the light heavyweights rematch next month.

The clash has been made that bit more intriguing by the fact Delgado has since gone on to register a deserved scalp of relative note.

The 29-year-old defeated previously undefeated American Burley Brooks by split division in Arlington in May.

“It’s a rematch of my debut in Madison Square Garden, and since then, in his last fight, Delgado has beaten a really good American prospect, who was unbeaten,” Ward told the Westmeath Independent.

“So I’m looking forward to getting back in there and continuing where I left off, because I was in control of the fight. I want to put things right and put it to bed once and for all.

“It’s a good platform for me, it’s a (televised) show as well, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Ward returned to the ring over a year after his debut and registered two knockout wins in Mexico during December of 2020.

The 27-year-old former amateur standout returns to Mexico this weekend where he will quarantine for two weeks before a pit stop in America ahead of the Puerto Rico fight.