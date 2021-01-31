Joe Ward confirms March fight date and revenge mission

Joe Ward [2(2)-1(1)] has been handed the chance to put to bed any issues he has concerning his nightmare debut this March.

Ward will reacquaint himself with the opponent he first punched for pay against, Marco Delgado [7(5)-1(0)] in Puerto Rico on March 18.

It’s a chance for the Moate BC graduate to get revenge over the American and right an early wrong.

A freak injury suffered in their first encounter meant the multi European and World medal winner suffered shock defeat.

Ward’s knee gave way from under him in the second round of his first paid fight at the famous Madison Square Garden Arena.

The 27-year-old has since recovered from the injury and secured two under-the-radar knockout wins in Mexico pre-Christmas.

The decorated amateur, who is promoted by Lou DiBella and Ken Casey, is now going back to where it all went began in terms of the opponent in early spring.

DiBella suggested the fight was a possibility when appearing on the Rocky Road Rewind Podcast last week – and Ward confirmed the fight has been made when speaking on social media on Sunday.

Delgado followed up his fortunate Ward victory with a well-earned scalp.

The 29-year-old Californian beat previously undefeated Texain Burley Brooks as recent as December, proving he is beyond journeyman level.

As a result, it also provides a fighter many have high hopes for with an early step up.