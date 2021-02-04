Jason Quigley’s crossroad clash with Shane Mosley Jnr cancelled

Jason Quigley’s planned crossroads fight with Shane Mosley Jr [16(9)-3(0)] has been canceled.

The Donegal fighter was set to put a frustrating period of inactivity behind him by trading leather with the son of fight legend Shane Mosley in Fantasy Springs on February 13.

However, a recent illness suffered by the world amateur silver medalist means the bout has been canceled.

While Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] is working with his teams at Golden Boy Promotions and Sheer Sports Management to arrange a new date it still represents a frustrating turn of events.

According to promoter Oscar De La Hoya victory in the bout would have set Quigley up for a big 2021. Indeed, the former world champion suggested the winner would go straight into world contention.

Quigley seemed to agree and when the fight was made he said: “I feel that I am very close to a real breakout fight to get a big title shot and this is the next step on that journey.”

The Ballybofey 160lbs hasn’t traded leather since January of last year. He was initially meant to fight the American in Russia in January of this year only for the card to be canceled after Sergey Kovalev failed a drug test.