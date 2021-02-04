Headline News News Pro News 

Jason Quigley’s crossroad clash with Shane Mosley Jnr cancelled

Jonny Stapleton ,

Jason Quigley’s planned crossroads fight with Shane Mosley Jr [16(9)-3(0)] has been canceled.

The Donegal fighter was set to put a frustrating period of inactivity behind him by trading leather with the son of fight legend Shane Mosley in Fantasy Springs on February 13.

However, a recent illness suffered by the world amateur silver medalist means the bout has been canceled.

While Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] is working with his teams at Golden Boy Promotions and Sheer Sports Management to arrange a new date it still represents a frustrating turn of events.

According to promoter Oscar De La Hoya victory in the bout would have set Quigley up for a big 2021. Indeed, the former world champion suggested the winner would go straight into world contention.

Quigley seemed to agree and when the fight was made he said: “I feel that I am very close to a real breakout fight to get a big title shot and this is the next step on that journey.”

The Ballybofey 160lbs hasn’t traded leather since January of last year. He was initially meant to fight the American in Russia in January of this year only for the card to be canceled after Sergey Kovalev failed a drug test.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]