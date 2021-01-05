‘Jason Quigley is one of the kids I really believe in’ – Donegal middleweight gets Golden Boy backing

Golden Boy still have massive belief in Jason Quigley [18)14)-1(1)] and are confident he will eventually fulfill his early promise.

After progressing positively en route to picking up the NABF title by defeating relative name Glen Tapia, the Donegal fighter suffered a hand injury that forced him out for a year.

A return closer to home followed, but just when he was starting to regain momentum, he suffered defeat to former Eamon O’Kane defeater Tureano Johnson.

That prompted a massive rethink and second move in trainer, as Quigley got two knockout wins under the tutelage of Andy Lee.

Then the pandemic struck and things have slowed on the fight front since. A Fight Camp clash with Jack Cullen was turned down and there have been rumours of a big fight offing, but some where wondering if it was a case of out of sight out mind in terms of the talented middleweight and his promoters.

However, that certainly isn’t the case. Golden Boy’s Roberto Diaz, one of the most respected matchmakers in the game, is confident we will see the 28-year-old Laghey middle at his best soon.

Diaz, a big Quigley fan, suggests one or two wins may have to be banked, but it seems Golden Boy still have big fight plans for the World Championship silver medal winner.

Speaking on the Macklin’s Take podcast, Diaz said: “Jason Quigley he is one of the kids that I really really believe in and have a real good friendship with.

“I saw early on a great prospect and great progress and then came the injury and a year off, a very bad injury to the hand and then a couple of changes in trainers.

“I still believe we haven’t seen Jason Quigley, we haven’t seen him comeback, it’s sometimes after a while you take little fights to get back on the road where the fighter has that confidence again or the connection with a trainer.

“He is now with Andy Lee, I love the connection, I love it because Andy is giving him 100%.”