Jason Quigley adamant ‘minor delay’ won’t stop major plans

Jason Quigley is adamant 2021 will be a ‘very memorable and busy year’ despite the cancelation of his big return.



The Donegal fighter was set to put a frustrating period of inactivity behind him by trading leather with the son of fight legend Shane Mosley in Fantasy Springs on February 13.



However, a recent illness suffered by the world amateur silver medalist means the bout has been canceled.



At first glance, it looks like a major blow for the 29-year-old, but he remains extremely positive arguing it’s a minor setback.



Quigley, who hasn’t fought since January of 2020, revealed he will be back in April and is confident he will have a busy and big year.



“I’m disappointed that my fight has had to be called off,” Quigley said.



“The plan is to get back into the ring in April. I’ll recover now and then continue on with what has been a brilliant training camp to date.



Gutted that my fight on Feb 13 is off due to recent illness. Spoke to my team and we will be back in the ring in April.



recover now, and then continue on with what has been a brilliant training camp to date! Only a minor delay to what is going to be a very memorable & busy year — Jason Quigley (@jay_quigley) February 4, 2021