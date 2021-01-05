Jamie Conlan urges Sean McComb and co to remain positive

Sean McComb‘s breakthrough Commonwealth title fight has been postponed rather than cancelled suggests manager Jamie Conlan.

‘The Public Nuisance’ was set to fight Gavin Gwynne for the rainbow strap in Wakefield on January 22.

With the BBBofC announcing that all boxing events throughout January have to be cancelled due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the UK, the proposed MTK Fight Night can’t go ahead.

However, Conlan is calling for McComb as well as Dubliner Pierce O’Leary and Limerick’s Paddy Donovan, who were also scheduled to appear on the card, to remain positive.

Plans are in place to reschedule the entire show, which is to be topped by a European title fight contested Lee McGregor and Karim Guerfi. If that’s not possible dates will be secured for each of the fighters scheduled for the card.

Conlan said: “Following the announcement from the BBBofC that they’re cancelling all boxing throughout the month of January and our January 22 show, my thoughts are initially with the fighters. I know it’s very tough to remain positive, but remain positive because the team is working behind the scenes on a contingency plan to reschedule the show.

“It was one of the best shows in the first quarter of 2021, and was a real statement of intent from Lee McGregor to be challenging for the European title against Karim Guerfi.

“Sean McComb was having his first major step up in a Commonwealth title fight against Gavin Gwynne too, so that was a fantastic test. We then had the likes of Pierce O’Leary, Hassan Azim and Paddy Donovan all scheduled, so stay positive on this. We will be working countless hours to make sure we have a date as soon as possible for everybody involved.”