James Tennyson to fight three weight world champion Ricky Burns next

James Tennyson [28(24)-3(3)] is set to face former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns [43(16)-8(0)-1] next.



After stopping world-ranked Canadian Josh O’Reilly in his last outing promoter Eddie Hearn suggested Jorge Linares would be the ideal next step.

However, ‘The Assassin’ will next be in against a three-weight world champion from closer to home in Scotland’s Burns.

Matchroom boss Hearn suggested an in-house showdown between Tennyson and the Scottish veteran over the weekend and David Kelly of the Belfast Telegraph is reporting the fight is done.

It’s believed Hearn is hoping to promote the fight on an April 24 card.

Three-weight world champion Burns is now back down at lightweight and, following his defeat to Lee Selby back in October 2019, is looking for one last shot.

Linares may have been a better name in terms of bridging the gap between Tennyson and the elite names in the division but with the current pandemic affected lie of the land, Burns remains a good fight.

He is a name known to fight fans and is up there with Scotland’s greatest ever fighters.



The 38-year-old also gave Selby a good fight last time out and has never been stopped.

Tennyson, 27 hasn’t gone the distance since 2016 and has stopped every lightweight placed in front of him including the likes of Craig Evans and Gavin Gwynne.