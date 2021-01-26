James Tennyson confident he could dethrone the ‘Four Kings’

James Tennyson [28(24)-3(3)] believes he is capable of dethroning any of the current lightweight ‘four kings’.

The super featherweight world title challenger is forging a name as a must watch puncher in one of the most exciting divisions in world boxing.

Since moving up the scales the Belfast fighter has entertained fight fans with six consecutive stoppages and shown the kind of power that prompted some to suggest he could threaten the 132lbs elite.

Others believe the former European champion needs a name or two to bridge the gap between the four superstars at the weight Teofimo Lopez, who holds the WBA ‘Super’, IBF, WBO and WBC ‘Franchise’ belts, WBC champion Devin Haney, WBC interim-champion Ryan Garcia and ‘Tank’ Davis who holds the WBA ‘regular’ title.

No doubt in terms of creating world wide interest in a fight with any of the aforementioned, a clash like the one proposed by Eddie Hearn against three-weight world champion Jorge Linares may be needed.

However, if he was to get any of the massive lightweights, ‘The Assassin’ is confident he could cause an upset.

“I’d fancy trading it with any of them at the minute,” Tennyson Pro Boxing Fans.

“I’d be confident I would give a great account of myself, they’re winnable fights for me I’d say, very winnable,” he adds before suggesting he does have to make himself relevant to the four.

“It’s just a matter of getting my opportunity and putting myself in the position to be able to fight with them guys.”

Tennyson agrees with Hearn, Linares would be the ideal lightweight step up.

“For me I wouldn’t say I have a preference but Jorge Linares, he was what three-weight world champion, big name, I’d love to be sharing the ring with names like that.

“But, as I say I just leave the work in the background down to my team, they’ll just sort of say to me, ‘right you’ll be looking at this, with this date’ and I just say, ‘no problem, get it on.

“So, like I say hopefully all being well this year, we’ll hopefully have a show with a big name like that in front of me.”