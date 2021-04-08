Jamel Herring believes Carl Framtpon is Hall of Fame cert

Carl Frampton’s defeator Jamel Herring has backed ‘The Jackal’ to become a Hall of Fame fighter.

The American prevented the Belfast fighter from becoming Ireland’s first three-weight world champion on Saturday night but doesn’t feel defeat has damaged the Irish legend’s legacy.

The former Marine was open about being a Frampton fan pre their encouther and remains a memeber of ‘The Jackal Army’ post thier world title fight.

He argues the Belfast fan favourite had done enough pre-Saturday to ensure the history preventing defeat won’t prevent him becoming a Hall of Fame candidate.

“In my opinion, he is a future Hall of Fame fighter,” said the American.

“As a two divisional champion, he has done great things for his country. I have always been a fan of Carl Frampton. I watched the Scott Quigg fight, watched the Leo Santa Cruz fights and as a fan, I was hoping he would get the trilogy with Leo – that’s how much respect I have for him. It was an honour to share the ring with him,” he continued.

Speaking after the fight the former two-weight world champion revealed he was content with his career.

“I’ve had a good career and I’m proud of what I have done. If you had asked me at the start of my professional career what I was going to do in this business I wouldn’t have imagined what I have achieved. I’m done now, that’s it. I want to dedicate the rest of my life to my family.”