Headline News News Pro News 

Jamel Herring believes Carl Framtpon is Hall of Fame cert

Jonny Stapleton 0 Comments ,

Carl Frampton’s defeator Jamel Herring has backed ‘The Jackal’ to become a Hall of Fame fighter.

The American prevented the Belfast fighter from becoming Ireland’s first three-weight world champion on Saturday night but doesn’t feel defeat has damaged the Irish legend’s legacy.

The former Marine was open about being a Frampton fan pre their encouther and remains a memeber of ‘The Jackal Army’ post thier world title fight.

He argues the Belfast fan favourite had done enough pre-Saturday to ensure the history preventing defeat won’t prevent him becoming a Hall of Fame candidate.

“In my opinion, he is a future Hall of Fame fighter,” said the American.

“As a two divisional champion, he has done great things for his country. I have always been a fan of Carl Frampton. I watched the Scott Quigg fight, watched the Leo Santa Cruz fights and as a fan, I was hoping he would get the trilogy with Leo – that’s how much respect I have for him. It was an honour to share the ring with him,” he continued.

Speaking after the fight the former two-weight world champion revealed he was content with his career.

“I’ve had a good career and I’m proud of what I have done. If you had asked me at the start of my professional career what I was going to do in this business I wouldn’t have imagined what I have achieved. I’m done now, that’s it. I want to dedicate the rest of my life to my family.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

World Champion TJ Doheny signs with Matchroom Boxing – Fights NEXT WEEK

Joe O'Neill

Carl Frampton tells Bob Arum ‘It’s got to be Windsor’ – ‘The Jackal’ believes three weight world title attempt is Stadium worthy

Jonny Stapleton

World title shot next predicts Michael Conlan

irishboxing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *