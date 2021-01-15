‘It’s time to crush dreams’ – disgruntled Jamel Herring ready to stop Frampton history bid

A somewhat disgruntled Jamel Herring [22(10)-2(1)] is ready to snatch the pen from Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] and prevent the Belfast fighter from signing his name into the history books.

The WBO super featherweight champion is adamant next month’s meeting won’t be a history making moment for ‘The Jackal’.

If Frampton was to defeat the American in London on February 27 he would become Ireland’s first three weight world champion.

Indeed, the 33-year-old feels a win on the BT Sports broadcast card would see him put one foot in the Hall of Fame.

Herring is confident he lock the front door of the Hall of Fame and prevent history being made in London, in fact he seems more determined than ever to stifle Frampton’s plans.

“It’s time to ruin plans and crush dreams,” Herring said before responding to claims sparring Terrence Crawford won’t help him prepare for Frampton.

“First it was my size, now they’re worrying about who I’m sparring with. Last I checked, I didn’t know Terence Crawford and I were sparring to kill each other. Just be ready to fight when the bell rings. I’m focused over here and I’m cooler than the other side of the pillow.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone soon. I’m excited to jump into a huge matchup. I’ll focus and ignore all distractions.”

It’s a quick change of tone from the champion. Prior to the fight being officially confirmed he was just short of signing up up to the Carl Frampton fan club and joining the ‘Jackal Army’.

Speaking when the fight was made he said: “I’m really excited that the fight is finally happening, more importantly it’ll be an honor to share the ring with a true warrior, and class act such as Carl Frampton. It may be the biggest fight of my career to date, but I’ll be more than ready for the task ahead.

“There’s a lot on the line, and I know he’s aiming to make history, but he’ll have to wait another day, because I plan on returning home with my title in hand. I’ve been training very hard for this fight, and went back to what got me to my world title from sparring the likes of Terence Crawford and other top talent across the nation. I can’t wait to put on a great show!”