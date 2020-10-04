IT’S OFFICIAL – Katie Taylor defends against Miriam Gutierrez on top of world title triple header card

Katie Taylor [16(6)-0] will return to world title action in November.

The Irish sensation will face her WBA mandatory Miriam Gutierrez [13(5)-0] on a Matchroom promoted Sky Sports and DAZN broadcast fight card.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn revealed the Irish Spanish match up was next earlier this month, but official conformation came during Matchroom’s Sky broadcast show tonight.

It was revealed Taylor will top a first ever women’s World Title triple-header on Saturday November 14, with Terri Harper and Rachel Ball also competing in world title fights.



ANNOUNCED! 🚨 1 night, 3 world title fights! 👑👑👑



1️⃣ @KatieTaylor vs Miriam Gutierrez

2️⃣ @TerriHarper96 vs @KathyThanderz

3️⃣ @EbanieBridges vs @Rachel_Ball_



The Spaniard has been mandatory for one of Taylor’s four lightweight titles since November of last year when she defeated Venezuelan Keren Batiz for the WBA interim title.

The 37-year-old called for the fight back as far back as March of last year, once she claimed the European title by beating Leeds Sam ‘SJ’ Smith.

‘La Reyna’, who has an interesting back story and has become an idol at both the social and sporting levels in Spain stated that: “I would like to fight against the greatest, which is Katie Taylor. I would like that very much because she is world class.

“She has been in London, Brazil and at the Olympics and now she’s become a pro. She has a lot of titles and she is a world champion.”

Fighting Taylor is not just be dream for the domestic abuse campaigner because of the titles on offer. It turns out the Matchroom fighter is her hero.

When asked who her favourite fighter was she replied,

“In women’s competition is Katie Taylor. That is why I really want to fight her. And in men’s boxing, (Vasyl) Lomachenko.”

Gutierrez was not on the ‘mega fight’ list drawn up at the start of the year, but the pandemic, Amanda Serrano’s unwillingness to trade leather and Jessica McCaskill upsetting Cecilia Braekhus forced a change in plans.

Many felt the undisputed lightweight champion may take a break post another all action win over Delfine Persoon and wait to see how McCaskill Braekhus II plays out before returning to the ring.

However, it’s Gutierrez next on an interesting card that see’s Ball fight controversial Australian Ebanie Bridges, while Harper faces her first WBC Mandatory challenger in Spanish-Norwegian Katharina Thanderz.